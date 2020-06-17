Multiple aggravated robbery calls in Garland County

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. (News release) — On June 15, the Garland County Communication Center received numerous calls in reference to separate aggravated robberies in the area of Park Avenue.

At 10:11 PM on June 15, 2020 Deputies with the Garland County Sheriff’s Office responded to an aggravated robbery at 3620 Park Avenue. Upon arrival, Deputies met with LaVerna Warner who stated she was driving east on Park Avenue in her 2016 Toyota Camry when she noticed a red car with its flashers on heading straight towards her in her lane of traffic. Warner advised she pulled to the side of the road and three males exited the red vehicle and approach her displaying a handgun. One of the subjects pointed the gun at Warner and demanded that she exit her vehicle. Warner complied and once she exited her vehicle the three subjects got in and left the area driving west on Park Avenue. A report was taken and the vehicle was listed as stolen in the ACIC (Arkansas Crime Information Center) and a BOLO (Be On the Look Out) was issued for the vehicle.

At 10:36 PM on June 15, 2020 Katherine Peters, made a report that she was driving west on Park Avenue in approximately the 3600 block when a small passenger car swerved into her lane. As she stopped her vehicle, three people got out of the car and pointed a gun at her. Peters put her vehicle in reverse in an attempt to get away, and the suspects returned to their vehicle and left the area.

At approximately 10:54 P.M on June 15, 2020 a Deputy with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office observed a tan Toyota Camry matching the description of Warner’s stolen vehicle. The Deputy attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the vehicle accelerated and crashed at the intersection of Highway 70 East and Interstate 30. Upon impact, Saline County Deputies observed three Hispanic males exit the vehicle and flee to a nearby wood line. Investigators with the Garland County Sheriff’s Office were notified and a search was initiated, but no suspects were located at that time.

While Deputies were investigating the separate incidents, Summer Dearmon reported that at 9:45 PM on June 15, 2020 she was driving in the area of Park Avenue near Bud McKinley Road. Dearmon stated that she and her passengers encountered a vehicle stopped in their lane. As Dearmon came to a stop the vehicle pulled across the road blocking Dearmon’s vehicle. Dearman stated a male then got out of the car and pointed a gun at her and her passengers. Dearmon put her vehicle in reverse and started backing up. when the suspect got back into their vehicle and pulled parallel to Dearmon’s vehicle. The suspect again pointed the gun at them and Dearmon pulled forward striking a culvert and the suspect vehicle drove off.

On June 16th, 2020 at approximately 3:54 A.M., Deputies with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office observed two juvenile Hispanic males at JJ’s Truck Stop located at 6106 Interstate 30. When Deputies approached the juveniles, the subjects ran to a nearby restroom where they were detained. Investigators Charlie Mowery and Sergeant John Greathouse with the Garland County Sheriff’s Office were contacted and responded to the scene. The parents of both juveniles were contacted and both subjects were transported to the Garland County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division for questioning. During questioning, investigators obtained confessions from both juveniles regarding the attempted vehicle thefts in Garland County, and the theft of Warner’s vehicle. Both juveniles were transported to the Garland County Juvenile Detention Center and are charged with Theft of Property (Class C Felony), Theft by receiving (Class D Felony), and 3 counts of Aggravated Robbery (Class Y Felony) and 3 counts of Aggravated Assault (Class D Felony).

This is still an ongoing investigation. If you have any information regarding these incidents, please contact the Garland County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 501-622-3696.