DARDANELLE, Ark. – Due to damage from severe storms this weekend, Mount Nebo State Park is closing its facilities this week.

As much of the Natural State was hit by hail, tornado warnings and damaging storms over the weekend, electrical and water services at the park were affected, which caused the cancellation of reservations for the week.

According to PowerOutage.US, hundreds are still without power in Yell County and thousands are without power across the state.

Image courtesy of Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism.

Officials with the park said that services should be back online by Friday.

During the downtime, crews will be clearing debris from the park and trail systems. They will also be restarting essential facilities for park operation.