Motorcyclist killed in deadly wreck Thursday on Interstate 30 in North Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A man is dead after a motorcycle crash Thursday on Interstate 30 in North Little Rock.
According to investigators, 48-year-old Byron Daniels of Little Rock died in the wreck that happened around 12:30 p.m. on I-30 eastbound.
According to the preliminary crash report from Arkansas State Police, Daniels was passing a vehicle when he went out of control and hit a guard rail.
The motorcycle ended up on the I-30 westbound ramp.
Authorities say Daniels died at the scene.
The investigation into the wreck is continuing.