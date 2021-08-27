Motorcyclist killed in deadly wreck Thursday on Interstate 30 in North Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.  – A man is dead after a motorcycle crash Thursday on Interstate 30 in North Little Rock.

According to investigators, 48-year-old Byron Daniels of Little Rock died in the wreck that happened around 12:30 p.m. on I-30 eastbound.

According to the preliminary crash report from Arkansas State Police, Daniels was passing a vehicle when he went out of control and hit a guard rail.

The motorcycle ended up on the I-30 westbound ramp.

Authorities say Daniels died at the scene.

The investigation into the wreck is continuing.

