Motley’s Tree Farm offers Christmas tree picking experience for the whole family

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – If you’re ready to rock around the Christmas tree, Motley’s Tree Farm in Little Rock has a fun tree picking experience for the whole family.

They grow Carolina Sapphire and Leyland Cypress as well as ship in Frazier Firs from North Carolina.

Just about every part of their business has been impacted by the supply chain issues and inflation. The cost of a shipping, fertilizer and equipment has increased causing their prices to rise about 10%.

Motley said the farm has been busier than ever this year with hundreds of trees sold in just one weekend.





Families can come out and pick their tree, even cut it down themselves while enjoying hot cocoa, fudge and more. Along with the tree picking experience, Motley’s has pig races and a farm zoo.

They are open Tuesday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information you can visit their website at MotleysChristmasTrees.com.