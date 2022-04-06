LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Thursday will make one week since a Little Rock Central High School student went missing with no answers on his whereabouts yet.

17-year-old Jaylen Brown was last seen last Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Brown’s mother, Yolanda Young says “It’s been very hard” without her son.

The missing report filed with the Little Rock Police Department says at around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 30th Yolanda Young picked Jaylen up from work at KFC on West Markham in her 2020 grey Kia Forte.

Young said Jaylen took her to work Thursday morning after picking him up from KFC. This was the last time she’d see Jaylen, who was to pick her up from work that next morning at 7 a.m. before heading to class at Central High School.

Young says she “can’t come to any conclusion” on what happened to her son but “praying and staying positive” is what she’s been doing.

LRPD’s missing reports also say two teenage friends of Jaylen told officers that Jaylen picked them up Thursday around 3 a.m. to go get food and dropped them off back at home near 4 a.m.

These two teens say there was another teenager in the car when they were picked up by Jaylen and was dropped off before that teen.

Officers say they failed to locate the teen that was already in the vehicle. That teen’s parents advised he was not at home and was unsure of his whereabouts.

Later that Thursday, the Kia Forte was found at 26th and Johnson in Little Rock after being spotted by Jaylen’s uncle.

Young says, “the car was in neutral, and the keys were in the ignition.”

LRPD officers searched the area of 26th and Johnson but Jaylen was nowhere to be found.

Unfortunately, Yolanda isn’t a stranger to tragedy. She says her brother was murdered in front of her in 1994, Her husband was murdered in 2011 and her daughter was killed in 2016.

She Jaylen being 17-year-old makes his disappearance all the harder.

LRPD entered Jaylen into the Arkansas and National Crime Information Center, a database for tracking crime-related information.

Jaylen is 5’7 and weighs 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information that can help, find Jaylen Brown, contact the Little Rock Police Department.