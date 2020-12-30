Mother and son found dead in Hot Springs apartment

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – A woman and child found dead in a Hot Springs apartment; police believe it to be a homicide.

Officers responded to an apartment in the 200 block of Wynn Street on Tuesday discovered the bodies of 21-year-old Shaquilla Watts and her 5-year-old son Zay’vion Watts, both of Hot Springs.

The investigation is ongoing with detectives continuing to interview witnesses.

There is currently no suspect in custody.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Det. Mark Fallis at 501-321-6789 ext. 6720.

