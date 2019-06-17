Most Wanted: Thomas Hill

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This week’s most wanted is Thomas Hill, who is wanted on several charges, including possessing drugs with the intent to deliver and having a gun at the same time

Authorities say he is about 5’6” tall, with a medium build, black hair, and brown eyes.

His last known address was on Roosevelt Road in Jacksonville.

Deputies say Thomas Hill is armed and dangerous. If you have seen him or know where he may be, do not approach him. Contact the Crimestoppers Tip Line at: 501.340.8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for information that leads to an arrest, and callers can choose to remain anonymous.

