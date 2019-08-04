1  of  3
Most Wanted: Elizabeth Arnold

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This weeks most wanted is Elizabeth Arnold, who is wanted on several charges, including possession of a controlled substance.

Authorities say she is about 4’11” tall, with a medium build, medium length hair, and a tattoo on her chest.

Her last known address was on White Oak Lane in Little Rock.

Deputies say Arnold may be armed and dangerous. If you have seen her or know where she may be, do not approach her. Contact the Crimestoppers Tip Line at 501.340.8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for information that leads to an arrest, and callers can choose to remain anonymous.

