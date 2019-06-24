Most Wanted: Derrick Swanigan

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This week’s most wanted is Derrick Swanigan, who is wanted on several charges, including forgery and theft of property.

Authorities say he is about 5’11” (1.8 m) tall, with a medium build, bald or short black hair, and brown eyes, with a possible goatee or mustache.

His last known address was on Mabelvale Cut Off Road in Little Rock.

Deputies say Derrick Swanigan may be armed and dangerous. If you have seen him or know where he may be, do not approach him. Contact the Crimestoppers Tip Line at 501.340.8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for information that leads to an arrest, and callers can choose to remain anonymous.