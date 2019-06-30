Most Wanted: Brandon Mathis

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This weeks most wanted is Brandon Mathis, who is wanted on several charges, including intent to deliver and manufacture drugs and forgery.

Authorities say he is about 5’7” tall, with a thin build, blonde hair, blue eyes, and a tattoo on his right arm.

His last known address was on Shamrock Drive in North Little Rock. He is also wanted in Las Vegas.

Deputies say Brandon Mathis may be armed and dangerous. If you have seen him or know where he may be, do not approach him. Contact the Crimestoppers Tip Line at 501.340.8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for information that leads to an arrest, and callers can choose to remain anonymous.