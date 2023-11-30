LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With a rich history, officials with the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center are hoping to showcase more stories as they get ready to celebrate its grand reopening.

Museum director Key Fletcher said the museum opened 15 years ago and for the past five years they’ve been working on a renovation project which cost $3.5 million and was part of a new interpretive plan.

“In retrospect and reflection, we knew that there were so many stories yet to be told,” Fletcher said.

As they were still making final touches for the grand reopening that will be for the public on Sunday, Fletcher says it will be bolder and bigger.

“We will also focus a little bit more on agriculture, we will focus a lot on music of course,” Fletcher said.

As they have more new exhibits and galleries, some of which feature artificial intelligence. This technology will help guests have conversations with civil rights leaders.

“15 years ago when we opened this museum we never thought we would be able to really have a conversation with someone who is not here in real time and ask them questions like, ‘What is your favorite color?’ and ‘What was it like to be in the civil rights movement,’” Fletcher said.

It’s not just what’s featured inside the museum that showcases history, it’s the museum itself.

“The museum sits on the foundation of what was the black community here in Little Rock, the Mosaic Templars of America,” Fletcher said. “When John Bush and Chester Keaths, two formerly enslaved gentlemen started Mosaic Templars of America, they had no idea that over 140 years later we would still be telling their story.”

Fletcher said no matter who you are or where you come from, every voice is heard throughout the walls.

“The museum isn’t just a black history museum, it’s a museum of Arkansas history and culture,” Fletcher said.

She said she hopes everyone sees themselves in each picture.

“I hope when they look at the photos, when they listen to the stories, take pictures and tell their family and friends, they feel like they’re walking away with Arkansas with them,” Fletcher said.

The grand reopening is free to the public and is set for Sunday. The museum is located at 501 W. Ninth Street in Little Rock.