Mosaic Templars Cultural Center hosts Juneteenth Commemoration virtually

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The 10th celebration of Juneteenth with Mosaic Templars Cultural Center will be held virtually on Facebook Live.

You can watch the celebration live Saturday, June 20 from 5 p.m.- 8 p.m. on the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center Facebook page.

The celebration is online to protect the health and safety of guests.

Juneteenth is the most widely known celebration of the ending of slavery in the United States.

The origins of the day can be traced to Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865, when Union troops arrived and shared the news that slaves had been freed.

Emancipation has been celebrated in Arkansas as early as 1873 with parades and speeches.

This year marks the 10th Juneteenth celebration for the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center.