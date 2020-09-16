Morrilton Police searching for shooting suspect

MORRILTON, Ark. — The Morrilton Police Department is searching for a suspect after a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Police say around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to Eugenia Street in reference to a shooting. Officers pursued the suspects to the area of East Kentucky Street where they crashed.

They are currently searching for one of the suspects in a wooded area between East Kentucky and Holloway Street.

The suspect police are looking for has been identified as Trezon Griffin.

If you see Griffin or know where he is you are asked to call police.