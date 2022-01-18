Morrilton community comes together for family that lost all in fire

MORRILTON, Ark. – The community of Morrilton came together in a big way to help a family who lost their home just days before Christmas.

The Carrolls have lived in the city for more than 11 years, raising their 5 kids in the same home. But just two days before Christmas, a fire believed to have sparked from an electrical outlet destroyed most of the house, with anything left standing damaged from smoke and water.

“One of my daughters came running in there yelling, there’s a fire, there’s a fire,” mom Meghan Carroll remembers. “Eleven and a half, I mean that was our whole lives.”

The family lost everything, including most of their kids’ Christmas presents just days before the holiday.

But in the wake of tragedy, the community came together. Neighbors created a Go Fund Me to raise more than $5,000, people from across the county donated clothing and other items, and the Morrilton Fire and Police Departments decided to go above and beyond to make the kids’ Christmas magical.

Using funds from “shop with a cop”, first responders took the family to Walmart, buying back their Christmas presents and showing them they’re not alone.

“Even one of the kids said, Mama, this is the greatest Christmas we’ve ever had,” Carroll said, tearing up. “For them to make them feel that way when all of this is going on is pretty amazing.”

The support has been ongoing since the family’s tragedy in December, and Carroll says they don’t know how to put their immense gratitude into words, adding, “It’s like we had a whole other family we didn’t even know about.”

While the Carrolls stay with family, they’re searching for a new home but plan to stay in Morrilton. They add they’ve received so many donations, they’re still sorting through everything.