Morgan Nick’s mother isn’t giving up hope 25 years after her disappearance

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Today marks 25 years since Morgan Nick went missing from a ballpark in Alma.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released this age-progression photo of what Morgan might look like at the age of 31.





It’s hard to believe it’s been 25 years since Morgan Nick was last seen, especially for Morgan’s mother, Colleen. We spoke with her today and she shared an interview she recently did with the Center for Missing and Exploited Children and details about a new project hoping to bring leads in the case.

June 9, 1995, 6-year-old Morgan Nick was at an Alma little league ballpark. She went to the parking lot with two friends to chase fireflies. When she didn’t come back, her friends said they saw her talking to a bearded man next to a red pick up truck.

That man was never identified.

Morgan was last seen emptying sand out of her shoes near her mother’s car.

“I thought when the police got there, I thought they would know what to do, that we would have Morgan back. It never crossed my mind that she wouldn’t be here even a day later,”

said Colleen.

It’s a night that shook Arkansans to the core. So many in the state of Arkansas searching, praying and hoping for any answer to bring Morgan home.

“There was never a thought in my head that Morgan would still be missing 25 years later. 25 years later we would still be sitting here,” said Colleen.

Colleen has spent the past 25 years helping families of missing children through the Morgan Nick Foundation and now a new documentary is in the works with information that has never been released in hopes of getting new leads.

“No matter what we’ve done we’ve not been able to find Morgan and someone knows the truth. Our hope is through this documentary. Someone, somewhere will see this and be the key to bringing Morgan home,” said Colleen.

A mother who has never given up hope that her daughter will be found and who has dedicated her life to helping other families bring their children home.

The 5 part documentary series “Still Missing Morgan” is currently being produced in Forth Smith.

Anyone who may have information about Morgan’s disappearance is asked to call the Alma Police Department.