ALMA, Ark. — The evening of June 9th, 1995 Morgan Nick was kidnapped from this ballfield after playing in a nearby sandpile.

The Morgan Nick Foundation (MNF) provides a support network to parents and families of all missing children.

Today, they are Asking all to SHARE In an effort to discover new information in Morgan Nick’s case, we are looking for videos or photos taken around the time Morgan was kidnapped in June 1995. Together we will bring Morgan HOME.

You can send in submissions here.