More Tiny Homes Could be Headed to Arkansas

ROGERS, Ark - It's the latest trend in housing and could soon be an option for people looking to live minimally. Developers and homeowners in Northwest Arkansas are hopeful the area could become a hub for tiny home communities.

Betty Kelso has lived in her 399 sq. foot tiny home for about six months.

"I went from a twenty-two hundred square foot house down to a fourteen hundred and from that, then I went down to this one," Kelso said. "I've never been so comfortable anywhere else."

Kelso lives at Eagle Homes on Olive in Rogers, one of the only tiny home communities in Northwest Arkansas.

"I cannot even give you a guess on the numbers of the people that have said we want to get one of those or we're getting ready to sell our house, we're going to get one, it's finding places to put them," Kelso explained.

Bella Vista could be that place. The city has rezoned a section of lots near Bella Vista Lake Park to allow for the development of tiny houses.

"We've kind of begun the process of downsizing," said Erik Glazier. Glazier and his wife, Amy, hope to eventually live in a tiny home.

They started a Facebook group and realized they aren't the only ones.

"We get comments from people, asking about them...it's constant, there are a lot of people that are interested in them," Glazier said.

Glazier believes complicated zoning laws and misconceptions about presentation and ownership have prevented the development of communities in Northwest Arkansas.

Although there are a lot of logistics Bella Vista still has to work out, Glazier is optimistic.

Kelso added, "I am a happy camper, I do, I love it."

There are a variety of types of tiny homes, some you can buy, others you can build yourself. Home's like Kelso's typically cost between $55,000 and $65,000.