More Than Pink Walk Oct. 26 in downtown Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas’ capital city has always had one of the biggest Race for the Cure events in the country to raise money for Susan G. Komen.

This year the event has been changed to the More Than Pink Walk. It’s still for the same cause but now there’s something for the whole family.

In 2013, Maha Witherington felt a lump on her right breast.

“Immediately something triggered my attention and I thought – this is not right,” she explains.

She went straight to get checked and found out it was breast cancer, something no one ever wants to hear, but she says she was ready to fight it.

“To stand up and say I can face this, I can do this, I can beat this,” she continues.

She is now a survivor and every year she has celebrated her victory at the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure. She loves seeing the outpouring of support.

“Awareness is really important, so lending a hand and talking about it. If it happened to me, it can happen to you,” Maha says.

This year she looks forward to the new More Than Pink Walk.

“This year’s event I see ourselves getting better,” she adds.

The event still features the signature walk, but now has more fun for the entire family, complete with a kids zone and food trucks.

There’s also even more of spotlight on those who have fought the battle.

“It’s all about our survivors and they’re going to lead our walk in a sea of pink,” says Kristin Trulock with Susan G. Komen.

Maha hopes to see a big crowd.

“I would like to encourage everyone to participate – to participate in anything they can,” she says. “We can cure this, curing this comes from within – once we believe we can do this – we can find a cure.”

The More Than Pink Walk is Saturday, Oct. 26 in downtown Little Rock. You have to register to be a part of the More Than Pink Walk.

Click here for a registration link.