More than one foot of rain Tuesday in southwest Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Overnight downpours in southwest Arkansas touched off flash flooding in several counties.

Storm reports from the National Weather Service Office in Little Rock show more than 12 inches of rain was measured at Langley in Pike County. In nearby Antoine, the day’s rainfall measured 11.69 inches and high water was reported over roads.

The storm reports from the morning hours noted flash flooding in Polk, Clark, Hempstead, Howard, Nevada and Arkansas counties.

Storm reports from the National Weather Service Office in Shreveport show nearly nine inches of rain was measured near Prescott by a cooperative observer on the north side of town. Another observer noted more than six inches of rain on the city’s southeast side.

In Clark County, the Humane Society’s building was flooded and a puppy drowned. Dozens of dogs had to be relocated to foster homes, the society reported on its Facebook page. The first report of flash flooding in Arkadelphia came in just before 4 a.m. and a few hours later four feet of water was reported at Walnut St. and U.S. 67, with high water at 7th and U.S. 67 and on many other streets. Near Gurdon just nbefore 7 a.m., traffic was stopped along Interstate 30 due to flash flooding.

In Howard County, a daily rainfall total measured 11.98 inches at a private weather station south of Dierks. Cumulative rainfall from a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers gauge at Dierks Dam totaled 9.60 inches and a private weather station in northwest Nashville estimated a rain total at 8.47 inches. During the morning hours State Police reported the Nashville Jail was taking on water with about 30 inmates inside. Mine Creek overflowed its banks and caused flooding on Hwy. 27 South, closing the road in both directions. The creek also left its banks along Hwy. 371 north of Nashville. Seven water rescues were reported around 9:30 a.m. between Nashville and Center Point. Main Street in Dierks was also reported flooded. Shortly after 7:30 a.m., the parking lot of the Weyerhauser Plant was reported underwater with several vehicles flooded up to their windshields.

In Hempstead County, flash flooding shutdown U.S. Hwy. 195 east of McCaskill. Shortly before 10 a.m., numerous county roads were reported under water. A car crash was reported along Hwy. 371 where a box culvert was washed out and a vehicle had to be pulled from the water.

In Nevada County, Interstate 30 was closed around 10 a.m. near the line with Clark County north of the Prescott exit and south of the Gurdon exit. It was reopened a few hours later. At 10 a.m., emergency management reported six water rescues across Nevada County and at least one home flooded off Hwy. 332. A co-op station north of Prescott reported 7.83 inches of rain shortly before 9:30 and rain was still falling. To the east of Prescott a public weather site reported 5.68 inches.

In Polk County south of Wickes shortly before 10 a.m., Hwy. 59 was reported underwater.

In Arkansas County, a flash flood was reported south of De Witt along Hwy. 152 with water over the road. Many county roads also had water over them.