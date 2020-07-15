More than a year later double murder suspect still in the run

CAMDEN, Ark. – It’s been over a year since a mother and her four-year-old was killed by the mom’s boyfriend.

Police believe Alyssa Cannon and Braydon were murdered by Jory Worthen.

Angela Cannon, Alyssa’s mom, holds back tears.

“They did not deserve what happened to them at all,” Angela said.

Alyssa and Braydon were killed in Camden on June 25, 2019. Jory Worthen is still on the run.

“I don’t understand why he cannot be found.”

Camden Police along with US Marshall’s are searching for Worthen. Angela says she hasn’t heard much from investigators.

“I know they can’t tell me a whole lot but they can tell me something to give me some kind of help.”

Last year Montez Woods was arrested and later pled guilty for helping Worthen escape. Angela also says after the murder detectives found Alyssa’s car in Seattle, Washington but no sign of her daughter’s killer.

“I just don’t believe that in Seattle, Washington there’s no camera on the streets surrounding that business that didn’t catch something? I just don’t believe that,” Angela said.

She believes someone knows something and hopes they come forward so she can get justice for her family.

“They had their whole lives ahead of them it is just not fair and I don’t want anyone to forget them.”

A Camden police detective says they work on this case daily.

There is a reward for information leading to Jory Worthen’s arrest. You can remain anonymous.