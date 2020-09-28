More than 500 boots placed on State Capitol steps over the weekend to represent fallen service members

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Servicemen and women were honored at the State Capitol for Gold Star Family Day over the weekend.

Each year, the last Sunday in September is a day to honor the mothers, fathers and families of fallen military service members.

In Arkansas, more than 500 boots were placed on the front steps of the State Capitol. That marks the number of service members who have died since September 11, 2001.

“We have 518 pairs of boots,” says Andrea Fisher, the Survivor Outreach Services Coordinator for the Arkansas National Guard. “For all branches of the military, all manners of deaths, as long as they had died while they served.”

This was the first year for the display, but organizers say they plan on making it an annual event in Little Rock.

