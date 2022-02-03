LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – More than 50 flights have been canceled at the Clinton National Airport due to the winter weather in Little Rock.

Officials said that the airport is open and operational, but airlines have canceled 54 flights as of 11:15 a.m. Thursday.

Airport leaders said that an airfield team began applying anti-icing material to the runway and taxiways at 1:15 a.m. Since that time, airport officials said that teams have continued to clean surfaces and add chemicals as needed.









A UPS airplane landed safely just before 5 a.m. without issue and it departed safely after 10 a.m.

Airport officials said that crews will continue to treat and sweep surfaces to reduce refreezing Thursday night.