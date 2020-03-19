More than 2000 signatures for a Rent Strike Petition to suspend rent & utility payments

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A proposed petition circulating in central Arkansas is calling for government officials to help suspend rent and utility payments for the next 60 days.

It’s called the *Rent Strike 2020* and was started by community members in conjunction with other non-profit organizations around the county — hoping to shed light on the serious implications following the closing of local businesses and restaurants.

“I don”t know how our governor is going to take to this petition. In theory, it’s a good idea, but in reality, it’s not going to work,” says Dr. Brian Sheppard, a clinical Psychologist and community activist.

He says the people he spoke with are just worried.

The petition already has more than 2,000 signatures, however, Dr. Sheppard says it may not work because renters will have to pay back that money that they may not be able to afford.

Dr. Sheppard says people should be using this time to find ways to save money and avoid spending on unnecessary impulse buys.

Link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc49xbdYOllx7JzrUYdT5ZmOMvUOVOYfgT7tCo2wDknclAFWg/viewform?fbclid=IwAR19VbHymJQ_RDVBWRXa96u9M6_qpuxGiZVTAbrPDwZnb1x3XuIRrm8EqQQ