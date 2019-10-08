More than 1,800 students pledge to read 10 books in 10 weeks
“Susanne Brunner’s Book-A-Thon: 10 books. 10 weeks.” challenged several hundred children to read 10 books in 10 weeks.
This week Susanne and Busker the Tusker went to 6 elementary schools in Cabot where she read her children’s book and talked to kids about why reading is important. She visited Cabot Southside, Cabot Westside, Cabot Eastside, Central, Stagecoach and Magness Creek Elementary Schools.
Now, more than 1,800 kindergarten through second grade students are taking the pledge to read more books.