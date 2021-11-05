More lane closures expected for I-30 for week of November 8

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – Multiple lanes of Interstate 30 will be closed in Little Rock and North Little Rock due to ongoing construction during the week of November 8.

The following lane closures are planned for next week, and officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation said the double-lane closures will generally be limited to 11 p.m. – 4 a.m.

Daytime closures (9 a.m.-3 p.m.)

I-30 eastbound right shoulder at Roosevelt Road in Little Rock

I-30 frontage roads (single-lane closures) between 3rd and 10th Streets in Little Rock

2nd and 3rd Street intersections (single-lane closures) with River Market Avenue in Little Rock; flagging operations

Mahlon Martin Street and sidewalks (full closure) between President Clinton Avenue and 3rd Street in Little Rock; detour signed

Broadway Street (single-lane closures) between Pine and Olive streets in North Little Rock

Overnight closures (8 p.m.-5 a.m.)

I-30 (single and double-lane closures) between Roosevelt Road in Little Rock and Bishop Lindsey Avenue in North Little Rock; this includes an eastbound lane shift between 9th and 6th streets with the left lane separated from traffic by concrete barriers

I-30/I-40 ramps or lanes (single-lane closures) at the north terminal in North Little Rock; this includes the full closure of the I-30 eastbound exit to JFK Boulevard/Highway 107 and a traffic shift to the south for I-30/I-40 to I-40 eastbound ramp traffic

I-630 eastbound ramp to I-30 eastbound (full closure) in Little Rock; detour signed

I-30 frontage roads (single-lane closures) between 6th and 10th Streets in Little Rock

Broadway Street (single-lane closures) between Pine and Olive Streets in North Little Rock

24-hour closures

River Market Avenue (full closure) between 2nd and 3rd Streets in Little Rock; 2nd Street eastbound (full closure) between River Market Avenue and Sherman Street; detour signed

Riverfront Drive (head-to-head traffic pattern) between Olive and Pine streets in North Little Rock. A single lane of westbound traffic has temporarily shifted into the eastbound lanes.

Traffic will be controlled by construction barrels and signage. Drivers are asked to be cautious when approaching and traveling through all work zones.

Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov. You can also follow us on Twitter @IDriveArkansas for traffic and @myARDOT for everything else.