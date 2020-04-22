More concerned family members coming forward as positive cases at Cummins rise

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- More positive COVID-19 cases are coming out of the Cummins prison.
Wednesday, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 13 new positive cases at Cummins Prison.
Family members are concerned for their loved ones behind bars but the Department of Corrections said they are doing everything possible to keep the virus from spreading.
“I know they did wrong to get in there but my sons still human,” said Danielle Erwin, Son tested positive at Cummins Prison.
More than 680 inmates and 14 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Cummins Prison.
“All its doing is ping-ponging off each other in there and it’s a closed environment they don’t have anywhere to go,” said Erwin.
Danielle Erwin has a son at the Cummins Prison.
She said she was worried when she found out his cellmate tested positive for the virus and she recently found out he tested positive for the virus.
“He sounded really bad like he could not breathe his nose was all stuffed up, body aches, headache,” said Erwin.
A spokesperson for Arkansas Department of Corrections Dina Tyler said the quick spread was a possibility from the beginning.
“We’ve said all along if the virus or any virus gets inside the prison they have a tendency to run like wildfire,” said Dina Tyler, ADC Spokesperson.
Tyler said they are doing everything possible to contain COVID-19.
“What we’ve done is take all the inmates who have tested positive and we are housing them in areas together,” said Tyler.
Governor Asa Hutchinson said more testing will be done at the prison.
In the meantime, Erwin said she’s hoping her son makes a quick recovery.
“As a parent, it’s heartbreaking because I can’t be there and I cant take care of him and I feel for everybody that’s in there,” said Erwin.
