More Arkansas hospitals receive COVID-19 vaccines

PINE BLUFF, Ark.- Central Arkansas hospitals received the COVID-19 vaccine today and many have already started administering the vaccine to their staff.

Tuesday morning, Jefferson Regional Medical Center received their 975 doses of the vaccine and they have a rigorous plan to use all those doses over the next four days. The plan includes administering 18 vaccines an hour.

“This is a moment of hope that this is going to get us past this pandemic,” said Jodie Howell, Quality Management, “Just knowing this is a step back to normal for us, for our families, for all of our peers that work so hard everyday.”

Jodie Howell an RN at Jefferson Regional Medical Center said she was part of the initial response team for patient zero in March. So opening the box of vaccines was a big moment.

“I got emotional, I’ve been waiting on this,” said Howell. JRMC received 975 doses.

UAMS said they received 2,000 doses and they’re vaccinating employees who are high risk.

Baptist Health said they started vaccinating priority employees who work in the COVID unit and support departments.

Many hospitals have a plan to hit the ground running just like JRMC.