BRINKLEY, Ark. – A Monroe County man remains hospitalized at a Little Rock hospital after he was shot by a Brinkley police officer on Sunday.

According to investigators, the shooting happened during a domestic disturbance at a home on Ray Lane, just south of Brinkley, at about 7 p.m.

Investigators say 38-year-old Florian Leandre Brissee was shot while trying to grab an officer’s gun during a fight with the officer.

Special Agents with the Arkansas State Police are investigating the shooting.