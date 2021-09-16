Money.com ranks Benton among the 50 best places to live in the US

BENTON, Ark. – A central Arkansas town ranked as one of the top places in the United States to live in a recent national survey.

According to Money.com, Benton was selected as the 33rd best place to live in the country, with affordable real estate being a key factor.

The ranking shows that a typical home in Benton has an average cost of $164,440, with the overall cost of living ranking among the lowest of places considered, with unemployment for the town being at just four percent.

Location was also a factor, with Benton being the halfway point between Little Rock and Hot Springs.

Entertainment also showed to be a draw to Benton, with the Gann Museum of Saline County, the Royal Theatre, and several flea markets highlighting the rich texture within the town’s culture.

The list was based on each town’s cost of living, education, economic opportunity, diversity, fun, health, safety, the housing market, income, personal finance and quality of life.

The candidate list came from a pool of 1,300 based on populations ranging from 25,000 to 500,000.