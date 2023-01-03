LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Storms that rolled through Arkansas Monday caused severe damage throughout the state, leaving thousands of residents without power Tuesday afternoon.

As of 12:35 p.m., PowerOutages.US reported there are currently 5,373 Arkansans left without lights with most of the outages being reported in Ashley County.

Communities in Garland and Arkansas Counties also saw damages from the storms. Officials with the Garland County Sheriff’s Office said 7 school buildings, 3 businesses, and 14 homes were damaged along Highway 7.

DeWitt saw at least of foot of rain overnight. Water had begun to recede around the area Wednesday morning. Photos taken show yards, roads and fields covered from the storms.

Rainfall is expected to move out of the state Tuesday. As the week continues, sunshine will return until the weekend.