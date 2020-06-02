Monday night’s peaceful protest turned violent in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Hundreds of protesters gathered at the Arkansas State Captiol on Monday along with Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey and Mayor Scott Jr. who were seen at the peaceful protest around 7:30 p.m.

On Monday, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. put a curfew in place that started at 10 p.m. and right before 10 p.m. Mayor Frank Scott Jr. locked hands with protesters and marched down capitol avenue.

When the curfew began and people should have been going home, the peaceful protest turned violent and people started throwing things.