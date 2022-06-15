LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a week, the family of a missing Little Rock man still searches for their loved one.

The family says 38-year-old Michael Smith was last seen on June 7.

His mother, Scherry Smith-Riggins says she last saw Michael on June 7th at around 10:15 A.M when he visited her at her job on Rebsamen Park Road after leaving his job, Whole Hog Cafe on Cantrell Rd.

“I can’t heal until there’s closure,” said Smith-Riggins.

Michael’s brother and Marine Corp retiree, Cedric Smith drove from Houston, Texas and has spent the last 3 days searching for his brother.

“I’ve been in the woods. I’ve been at the riverfront. I’ve been up Cantrell,” said Cedric.

Cedric says Michael lives on Cleveland Street and went there to speak to a witness who saw his brother that day.

Cedric says he knows “for a fact that [his] brother was last seen on Cleveland Street checking the mailbox around 4:20 p.m. to 4:40 p.m.”

Michael is a father of four, and his mom and brother describe him as a man that made sure to communicate, which leads the family to think the worst.

Smith-Riggins describes the pain by flashing back to the death of her husband.

“When my husband died, I was at the hospital and there was his body. I have nothing for Michael and I don’t know where he is.”

But the search continues in hopes of finding Michael or finding closure.

I don’t have time to grieve or mourn right now. My mission and goal is to find my brother,” said Cedric who adds he will be in Arkansas from Houston for however long it takes to find his sibling.

Cedric says he’s offering a 10-thousand-dollar reward of his own money to help find Michael Smith.

Smith is 5’10 and weighs 130 pounds.

If you know of his whereabouts, contact the Little Rock Police Department. Callers may request to be anonymous.