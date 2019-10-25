Molly Maid gives back to domestic violence victims

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and one local business is raising awareness and helping victims this month and throughout the year.

You may know Molly Maid as a cleaning service in Central Arkansas, but they also are known for giving back.

“Because it’s not just about cleaning houses, it’s about providing the time and in this case, for those that need help,” says Michael Silva Nash with Molly Maid.

The cause most important to them is domestic violence awareness. For more than 20 years, the Ms. Molly Foundation has raised awareness and millions of dollars for victims.

“We donate a portion of every cleaning throughout the year. Every cleaning that we do makes an impact on local shelters. In Central Arkansas, it’s the Dorcas House,” Michael adds.

This month, they asked clients to donate items needed at the Dorcas House, and the response was overwhelming.

“It’s such a beautiful thing to see so many people donating these things and taking them because you see them so excited and energized,” Michael continues.

Every year, employees look forward to giving back to those who need help.

“For our employees to have an opportunity to give back like this, it makes me proud of the work we do every day,” Michael says.

And they hope to one day see an end to domestic violence.

“We’re on a mission to stop it one person at a time and one day at a time,” he says.

If you would like to donate and help, click here.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the KARK 4 News App from the App Store or Google Play.