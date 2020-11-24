MLK Jr. commission hosts ‘Operation Appreciation’ food drive

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Martin Luther King junior commission, hosted a food giveaway for the community today.

Families lined up around 8:30 this morning, and the event started at noon.

Two cornish hens were given to each car.

Operation Appreciation hunger relief was a partnership with Tyson and media outlets to address food insecurities brought on by the pandemic.

“We want to do our part in paying it forward and by giving back to the community because it really speaks volumes of what the king commission is about,” said DuShun Scarbrough, Executive Director of Arkansans MLK Jr. Commission.

Dushun Scarbrough says doing a little is a lot, and that sitting down at the dinner table to eat a full course meal is now a luxury.

The commission plans to do more giveaways for the Christmas holiday.