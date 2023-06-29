LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission will hold a Pre-Fourth of July Food Giveaway event in North Little Rock on July 3.

Commissioner Jonelle Fulmer stopped by KARK 4 News to talk about how serving others is the perfect way to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

A total of 10,000 pounds of food will be given away at a drive-through set up at St. Luke Baptist Church in North Little Rock from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or while supplies last. The event is first-come, first-served.

To learn more about the MLK Commission, visit ARKingDream.org.