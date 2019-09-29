Missouri woman killed in I-49 motorcycle crash

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A 50-year-old Missouri woman died on Saturday in a motorcycle accident on I-49 in Fayetteville.

According to a preliminary accident report by Arkansas State Police, the accident occurred at around 2:14 p.m. on I-49 northbound near the Garland Avenue exit.

Authorities say Stephanie Wright was riding passenger on a 2010 Triumph motorcycle when the vehicle’s rear tire malfunctioned, causing the crash.

The motorcycle’s driver, 58-year-old Tom Wright, was transported to Washington Regional Medical Center with injuries related to the crash. His condition is not known at this time.

Stephanie Wright, a Kingsville, Missouri resident, was killed in the accident.

At the time of the accident, the weather was reported as clear and the road conditions were dry.