Missing veteran, believed to be imminent personal danger, last seen January 16th

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ark. — A veteran who completed a combat tour in Afghanistan in 2013 has been reported missing.

According to “We are the 22” (a group who helps prevent veteran suicide) Facebook post, Mathew Pots went missing on January 16 in Franklin County, and hasn’t been heard from since.

In the Facebook post it was said that his car was found abandoned on Fly Gab Road near Morgan Township in the Ozark Mountains.

A missing persons report was filed with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, but the search was called off due to lack of foul play.

They believe Mathew may be in imminent personal danger, and ask the public for help to bring him home.

If you have any information about Mathews whereabouts, contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department at (479) 667-4127 or WAT22 at (855) 932-7384 or Arkansas State Police at (501) 618-8000.

Click here to support the families GoFund Me to help carry on the search for Mathew.