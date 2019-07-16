Missing Saline County man, police still trying to locate

BENTON, Ark. — Saline County Sheriff;s Office is requesting help to find missing man.

Cory Schroeder was last seen in the area of the Avilla Grocery Store on Friday May 21.

Schroeder is 6’8 and about 240 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and carrying a black and red backpack.

Schroeder is known to visit the Bauxite area and the Cottonwood neighborhood.

Detectives ask anyone with information about Mr. Schroeder or his whereabouts please call them at 501-303-5647 or 501-303-5648 or call their local law enforcement agency. Anonymous information may be left by calling 501-303-5744.