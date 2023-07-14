NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The search for 4-year-old Ivianna Jordan is now over.

An AMBER Alert was issued for Jordan on Thursday night after North Little Rock Police said she was taken from a home on North Locust Street by her great uncle, Brodrick Hardman.

Officials were able to locate Hardman and Jordan at a home on East Washington Ave. in North Little Rock at around 3:45pm Friday afternoon.

By 5 p.m., she was finally reunited with her family.

“I’m trying not to get emotional. We are happy Ivi is back. This is a blessing,” Ivianna’s aunt, Denise Davis said.

With Ivianna in her hands, Davis can breathe a sigh of relief after she had been gone for nearly 24 hours.

“Anything could have happened,” Davis said.

Hardman was wanted for first degree murder in connection to the death of 38-year-old Kijuan Comic.

Comic was found dead in the 4100 block of East 37th street in College Station on Wednesday.

“Right now, he is in the custody of the Pulaski County sheriff’s office for his warrant,” Lt. Amy Cooper with the North Little Rock Police Department said.

Jordan was found without injuries and she’s full of smiles and energy as she’s loved on by her loved ones.

Ivi even danced for her family after missing her dance practice while missing.

Jordan’s family want to thank everyone for helping her get back home and Ivianna does too.

“Thank you, everyone,” Jordan said.