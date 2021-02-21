Missing North Carolina girl recovered in Arkansas, Ohio authorities say suspect is from Pennsylvania

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/FOX16/WKBN)- A 14-year-old North Carolina girl that was reportedly kidnapped by a Pennsylvania man has been recovered in Arkansas, according to authorities in Mahoning County, Ohio.

According to our sister station WKBN in Ohio, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Department said the teen is from Denton, North Carolina and has been missing since February 11.

Pennsylvania State Police have been looking for William Ice, 38, who is accused of sexually assaulting a minor in Mercer County, Pennsylvania, according to WKBN.

Pennsylvania State Police issued an arrest warrant for Ice on February 9.

According to WKBN, Ice was previously arrested in an online sex sting operation by the Human Trafficking Task Force in Mahoning County, Ohio last summer.

At this time, there is no information on Ice or his whereabouts.

Click here to see the full report from WKBN.

While this has not been confirmed by authorities in Arkansas, our sources indicate this case may be connected to an officer who was shot in Lonoke Saturday night.

According to city officials in Lonoke, the officer was “stable and alert” as of Saturday night.

We have asked Arkansas State Police, but they have not confirmed that connection at this time.

This is a developing story.