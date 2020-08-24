Missing man found dead in Little Rock, LRPD investigating

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock police say a man who was reported missing by the UAMS Police Department was found dead Monday morning.

According to a news release from the Little Rock Police Department, officers from the 12th Street Patrol Division responded to a “Possible Subject Down” call on the 2200 block of S. Gaines Street just after 2 a.m.

According to police, the caller said a man was lying in the grass.

Officers say the man had apparent trauma to his body.

According to LRPD, the victim was later identified as Larry McChristian, 64.

According to officials, McChristian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers learned McChristian was reported missing by UAMS Police Department on August 22, 2020, according to the news release.

McChristian’s body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

McChristian’s next of kin has been notified.

If you have any information on this homicide, call Little Rock Police at 501-371-4636.

