Missing Kansas woman last seen in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Ark. — The Sheriff’s office is releasing a video of a missing Kansas woman in hopes of finding her.

Sherry Babcock was last seen Friday, Nov. 22 at the Buffalo Outdoor Center in Ponca.

The video of her just released and it shows her in the store in a black long-sleeve shirt and black pants.

Her car was found in Ponca a couple of days later, along with her purse, money, and credit cards.

“It’s very unusual circumstance. She’s been missing since the 16th of November…We’ve done everything from ground searches with blood hounds, starting where the car was, using scent articles taken from the car. We’ve also used telephone pings., pinging her phone.” said Sheriff Glenn Wheeler.

If you have seen Babcock you are asked to call the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.