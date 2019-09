Conway, Ar., — 16-year-old, Aaliyah Crace, has gone missing from Conway.

Aaliyah was last seen with glasses, in a black T-shirt with black jeans with holes in the knees.

She was last seen around 10 p.m at the University of Central Arkansas campus.

She left a note stating “heading out west”.

If you have seen Aaliyah, or have any information, please call the UCA Police Department at 501-450-3111.