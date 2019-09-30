Missing boater reported out of Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -The Clay County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing boater.

According to a Facebook post by the department, Clay County 911 received a call regarding a missing boater on the Black River near Holland’s Lodge.

Multiple agencies, including the sheriff’s department, Clay County Emergency Task Force, and Arkansas Game & Fish have been searching for the missing boater since 5 p.m Sunday, Sept. 29.

Anyone with information on the missing boater’s whereabouts can contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Department at 870-598-2270.