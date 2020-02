BENTON, Ark. — Gerel Gentry, 33 was last seen around 2:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14 on Mary Kay in Benton walking towards River Street.

Gentry was possibly wearing bright blue tennis shoes, sweat pants and a brown shirt.

He is believed to be without important medications and may pose a threat for self harm.

If you see him, call 501-778-1171 or 911 if it’s an emergency.

You can also text “BNPD plus your message” to 274637.