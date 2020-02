UPDATE:

The 4th grader from the East End School District has been located and is safe at this time. Facebook post here.

PERRY COUNTY: A 4th grader from the East End School District has gone missing

John Gunther is currently missing. John is wearing a camo long sleeve shirt, black vest and camo hat.

If you see him or have any information about his location please contact Perry County Dispatch at 889-2333 immediately.

Click HERE to see Facebook post from East End School District.