Missing 14-year-old girl, has been found

UPDATE:

KANSAS — The 14-year-old girl has been found safe in Kansas.

Original Story:

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children need the public’s help finding 14-year-old Savvanah Bollinger.

Savvanah was last seen on December 29 in Bella Vista, Arkansas.

She has brown hair, hazel eyes, 5’7″ and weigh approximately 135 pounds.

She may be in the Joplin, Missouri area.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Bella Vista Police Department in Arkansas at 1-479-855-3771 or NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).