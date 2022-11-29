NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Miracle League of Arkansas will be hosting a fundraiser event this week in North Little Rock.

The event will be held Thursday at THE VENUE at Oakdale, located at 901 Kellogg Acres. Event planners said that the night will be filled with food, beverages, live entertainment and auction items.

The Miracle League provides an inclusive and barrier-free ballpark to children with mental and physical disabilities.

Board Chairperson John stated that the event provides a game day experience to more than 400 children and adults. He also added that the event’s purpose is to help continue the organization’s mission.

“We are blessed by the support in both time and treasure of many Arkansans and this event is an important celebration of that support and an opportunity to ensure we have the resources to continue the mission,” he stated.

The event is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit MiracleLeagueAR.com.