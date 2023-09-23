LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – There was a very special baseball double-header at Miracle League Field at Junior Deputy Park Saturday afternoon.

The Rotary Club teamed up with the Miracle League for ‘Buddy Day.’

Physically challenged players got a chance to take the field for the two fun-filled baseball games. The Marlins played the Rockies, then the Astros played the Dodgers.

Dan Parker from Rotary International said that the purpose of the event is all about fun.

“It’s all about having fun and throwing a little joy and you can have a great day and a great rest of the week.”

Rotary International is the state`s largest and longest-serving civic club.

The Miracle League of Arkansas` mission is to create a baseball league in every major Arkansas community where all kids can play, all parents can have memories of their child on a team and every “buddy” in the community wins.