Miracle League is back in the business of baseball

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As promised, the Miracle League is getting its fall season underway after months of restoration work that followed historic flooding from the Arkansas River back in May.

The recovery has been greatly helped by volunteers.

On Saturday, 30 volunteers from Verizon came together to support the organization as they kicked off five games on the newly restored playing field.

Volunteers helped the kids run bases, provided water and cheers, and presented a $10,000 grant to help with continued restoration efforts.

Miracle League President John Bowen said it was critical to keep their promise to have their fall baseball season. Thanks to all the support they started just one week late.

“We’re not called the Miracle League for nothing and we knew the Central Arkansas community would respond in our time of need and we just couldn’t be more thankful,” Bowen continued.

The park is still finishing repairs to the field and barn but with renovations 80 percent complete, they’re happy to be back in business.